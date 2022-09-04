Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on September 22nd

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th.

Commerce Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Commerce Bancshares has a payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to earn $4.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 0.6 %

CBSH opened at $68.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.80. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $61.81 and a 52 week high of $74.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.30.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $371.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $310,276.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,303 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,380.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $310,276.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,303 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,380.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.87 per share, with a total value of $344,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,779.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,474 shares of company stock worth $464,244. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,554,000 after acquiring an additional 544,292 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,739,000 after acquiring an additional 111,594 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 15.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,385,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,195,000 after acquiring an additional 181,148 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,527,000 after buying an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,348,000 after buying an additional 25,703 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

See Also

