Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Stock Position Trimmed by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,279 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVGI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 786,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 80,400 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $8,726,000. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CVGI. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Shares of CVGI opened at $6.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average is $7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $10.58.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

