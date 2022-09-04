Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €8.90 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €8.90 ($9.08) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CBK. Barclays set a €7.00 ($7.14) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €7.65 ($7.81) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($10.92) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.14) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.50 ($8.67) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank Trading Up 6.6 %

ETR:CBK opened at €6.99 ($7.13) on Thursday. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €5.01 ($5.11) and a 1-year high of €9.51 ($9.71). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.