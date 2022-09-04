Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 703 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. City State Bank bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $343.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.50 and a 12-month high of $695.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $375.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDXX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

