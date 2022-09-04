Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Price Performance

AA stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average of $63.98. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.33.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($1.04). Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

Alcoa Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.