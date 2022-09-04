Comparing Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) and Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH)

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) and Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.2% of Oppenheimer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Wetouch Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 28.6% of Oppenheimer shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Oppenheimer and Wetouch Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oppenheimer 7.92% 11.72% 3.16% Wetouch Technology 27.55% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oppenheimer 0 0 0 0 N/A Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Oppenheimer and Wetouch Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Risk & Volatility

Oppenheimer has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wetouch Technology has a beta of -1.05, meaning that its stock price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oppenheimer and Wetouch Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oppenheimer $1.39 billion 0.29 $158.96 million $6.90 5.18 Wetouch Technology $40.79 million 0.56 $17.39 million $0.36 1.94

Oppenheimer has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology. Wetouch Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oppenheimer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Oppenheimer beats Wetouch Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services. It also provides asset management services, including separately managed accounts, mutual fund managed accounts, discretionary portfolio management programs, non-discretionary investment advisory and consultation services, alternative investments, portfolio enhancement programs, and institutional taxable fixed income portfolio management strategies and solutions, as well as taxable and non-taxable fixed income portfolios and strategies. In addition, the company offers investment banking services, such as strategic advisory services and capital markets products; merger and acquisition, equities capital market, and debt capital market products and services; and institutional equity sales and trading, equity research, equity derivatives and index options, convertible bonds, and trading services. Further, it provides institutional fixed income sales and trading, fixed income research, public finance, and municipal trading services; repurchase agreements and securities lending services; and proprietary trading and investment activities. Additionally, the company offers underwritings, market-making, trust, and discount services. It serves high-net-worth individuals and families, corporate executives, public and private businesses, institutions and corporations, governments, financial sponsors, and domestic and international investors. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Wetouch Technology

Wetouch Technology Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio comprises medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, which range from 7.0 inch to 42-inch screens. The company offers Glass-Glass, which are primarily used in GPS/car entertainment panels in mid-size and luxury cars, industrial human-machine interface (HMI), financial and banking terminals, point of sale, and lottery machines; Glass-Film-Film, which are primarily used in high-end GPS and entertainment panels, industrial HMI, financial and banking terminals, lottery, and gaming industry; Plastic-Glass, which are used in GPS/entertainment panels motor vehicle GPS, smart home, robots, and charging stations; and Glass-Film that are used in industrial HMI. Its products are also used in financial terminals, automotive, POS, gaming, lottery, medical, HMI, and other specialized industries. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Meishan, China.

