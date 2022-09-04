Compound (COMP) Trading 5% Higher This Week

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $350.07 million and approximately $21.40 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can now be purchased for about $48.44 or 0.00243563 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,227,428 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.