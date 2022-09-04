Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CGEN. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Compugen from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Compugen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Compugen from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Compugen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compugen currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.20.

Compugen Stock Performance

NASDAQ CGEN opened at $1.14 on Thursday. Compugen has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $7.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compugen

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Compugen by 5.4% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,781,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,946,000 after purchasing an additional 552,817 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Compugen in the first quarter worth $22,108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Compugen by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 115,527 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Compugen by 61.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,300,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 492,657 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Compugen by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 68,338 shares during the period.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

