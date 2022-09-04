Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CHCI opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.36 million, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. Comstock Holding Companies has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $6.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.72.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

