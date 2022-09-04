Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.64.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Confluent to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Confluent from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of CFLT opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average of $30.60. Confluent has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $94.97.

In other Confluent news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 32,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $618,621.99. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,456,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,212,317.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $557,436.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,778.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 32,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $618,621.99. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,456,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,212,317.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 232,270 shares of company stock worth $7,122,179 in the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,971,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,833,000 after buying an additional 2,398,212 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Confluent by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,496,000 after purchasing an additional 465,214 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Confluent by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Confluent by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Confluent by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,398,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

