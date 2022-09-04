Connectome (CNTM) Market Capitalization Reaches $219,630.43

Connectome (CNTM) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Connectome has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Connectome coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000914 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Connectome has a market capitalization of $219,630.43 and $440,756.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Connectome

Connectome (CRYPTO:CNTM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

