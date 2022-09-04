Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $680,000 Stock Position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,392 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of International Money Express worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 77,699 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in International Money Express by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 34,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. International Money Express, Inc. has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $26.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.83 million, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.61.

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $136.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMXI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of International Money Express from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of International Money Express to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

In other International Money Express news, Director Adam P. Godfrey sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $3,799,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,869,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,356,740.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other International Money Express news, Director John Rincon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,965.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam P. Godfrey sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $3,799,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,869,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,356,740.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 322,419 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,878 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

