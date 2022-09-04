Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $715,000 Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,240 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 1.9 %

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $191.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JKHY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.