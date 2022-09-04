Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Ryanair by 6.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,998,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $783,929,000 after buying an additional 532,961 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 13.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,923,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,669,000 after purchasing an additional 338,051 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,035,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,964,000 after purchasing an additional 106,451 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 14.4% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 515,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,936,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 393,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Stock Performance

RYAAY opened at $72.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.75 and a 200 day moving average of $82.30. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Ryanair

RYAAY has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Ryanair from €20.00 ($20.41) to €19.50 ($19.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ryanair from €19.00 ($19.39) to €19.20 ($19.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

