Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 32,711 Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,853 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 32,711 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.15% of FutureFuel worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of FutureFuel by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,822 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 49,140 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,809,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FutureFuel by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FutureFuel by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,813 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 20,961 shares in the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

FF stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.03. The stock has a market cap of $299.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.70. FutureFuel Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $10.63.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

