Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Humana by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 218,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter worth $800,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.63.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of Humana stock opened at $484.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.39. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $504.99. The firm has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.86%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

