Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,290 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 146,271 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of 2U worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in 2U by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 987,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,815,000 after buying an additional 104,128 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in 2U in the first quarter worth about $1,890,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in 2U in the first quarter worth about $1,266,000. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new stake in 2U in the first quarter worth about $675,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in 2U by 8.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,733,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,542,000 after buying an additional 460,723 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on 2U from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on 2U from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on 2U from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 2U from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $541.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.98. 2U, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $37.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $241.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.26 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 32.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

