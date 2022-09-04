Constellation (DAG) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $432,599.00

Constellation (DAG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last week, Constellation has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One Constellation coin can currently be bought for about $0.0753 or 0.00000379 BTC on exchanges. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $95.44 million and $432,599.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Constellation Coin Profile

DAG is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog.

Constellation Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

