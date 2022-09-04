Content Neutrality Network Price Up 51.7% Over Last 7 Days (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded 51.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a market cap of $342,762.65 and approximately $2.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Content Neutrality Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,911.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00036059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00132053 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022099 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

CNN is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Content Neutrality Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Neutrality Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.