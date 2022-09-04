ContentBox (BOX) Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 4th. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ContentBox has a market cap of $413,365.89 and approximately $36,066.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ContentBox has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00009464 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00215295 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000284 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox.

ContentBox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

