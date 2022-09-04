ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.81.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Insider Transactions at ContextLogic

In related news, major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,602,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,459,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ContextLogic news, insider Pai Liu sold 90,000 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,289 shares in the company, valued at $190,578. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $2,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,602,922 shares in the company, valued at $67,459,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,586,561 shares of company stock worth $10,513,080. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ContextLogic Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ContextLogic by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 768,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 162,623 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,909,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ContextLogic by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 298,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 126,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $810.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.29. ContextLogic has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $7.67.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 23.48% and a negative net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ContextLogic will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

