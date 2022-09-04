CONTRACOIN One Day Trading Volume Reaches $50,338.00 (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0392 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $50,338.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00137735 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CTCN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,716,030 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network.

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

