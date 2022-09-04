Contrasting Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) & Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX)

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) and Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Enservco has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helix Energy Solutions Group has a beta of 2.93, meaning that its stock price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Enservco alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Enservco and Helix Energy Solutions Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enservco 0 0 0 0 N/A Helix Energy Solutions Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Profitability

Helix Energy Solutions Group has a consensus target price of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 63.29%. Given Helix Energy Solutions Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Helix Energy Solutions Group is more favorable than Enservco.

This table compares Enservco and Helix Energy Solutions Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enservco -45.92% -86.87% -24.34% Helix Energy Solutions Group -17.62% -7.24% -5.08%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enservco and Helix Energy Solutions Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enservco $15.34 million 1.27 -$8.05 million ($0.67) -2.54 Helix Energy Solutions Group $674.73 million 1.00 -$61.78 million ($0.78) -5.69

Enservco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Helix Energy Solutions Group. Helix Energy Solutions Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enservco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.1% of Enservco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of Helix Energy Solutions Group shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Enservco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Helix Energy Solutions Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Helix Energy Solutions Group beats Enservco on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enservco

(Get Rating)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling, as well as well site construction services. The company owns and operates a fleet of approximately 318 specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment. It operates in the eastern United States region comprising the southern region of the Marcellus Shale formation and the Utica Shale formation in eastern Ohio; Rocky Mountain region consisting of western Colorado and southern Wyoming, central Wyoming, western North Dakota, and eastern Montana; and the Central United States region, including Eagle Ford Shale and East Texas Oilfield in Texas. Enservco Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

(Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities. It engages in the installation of flowlines, control umbilicals, and manifold assemblies and risers; trenching and burial of pipelines; installation and tie-in of riser and manifold assembly; commissioning, testing, and inspection activities; and provision of cable and umbilical lay, and connection services. The company also provides well intervention, intervention engineering, and production enhancement services; inspection, repair, and maintenance of production structures, trees, jumpers, risers, pipelines, and subsea equipment; and related support services. In addition, it offers reclamation and remediation services; well plug and abandonment services; pipeline abandonment services; and site inspections. Additionally, the company offers oil and natural gas processing facilities and services; and fast response system, as well as site clearance and subsea support services. It serves independent oil and gas producers and suppliers, pipeline transmission companies, renewable energy companies, and offshore engineering and construction firms. The company was formerly known as Cal Dive International, Inc. and changed its name to Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. in March 2006. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.