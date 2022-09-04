Contrasting Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) and OLO (NYSE:OLO)

Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX – Get Rating) and OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and OLO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Protagenic Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagenic Therapeutics N/A -40.74% -36.58% OLO -22.06% -3.99% -3.62%

Volatility & Risk

Protagenic Therapeutics has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OLO has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

3.5% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of OLO shares are held by institutional investors. 45.0% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.5% of OLO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and OLO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagenic Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.52 million N/A N/A OLO $149.37 million 8.08 -$42.27 million ($0.23) -33.00

Protagenic Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OLO.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Protagenic Therapeutics and OLO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagenic Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 OLO 0 2 2 0 2.50

Protagenic Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 478.03%. OLO has a consensus target price of $13.40, indicating a potential upside of 76.55%. Given Protagenic Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Protagenic Therapeutics is more favorable than OLO.

Summary

OLO beats Protagenic Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protagenic Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. Its lead compound is PT00114, a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses. The company is based in New York, New York.

About OLO

(Get Rating)

Olo Inc. provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems. The company also provides Customer Engagement solution, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing and sentiment solutions that enables restaurants to collect, analyze, and act on guest data; Front-of-House solution, which enables restaurants to streamline the queue orders from multiple sales channels; and Payment solution, a payment platform that offers fraud prevention that results in enhanced authorization rates for valid transactions. The company was formerly known as Mobo Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Olo Inc. in January 2020. Olo Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Protagenic Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagenic Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.