Convergence (CONV) 1-Day Volume Reaches $349,915.00

Convergence (CONV) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Convergence coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Convergence has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $349,915.00 worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Convergence has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Convergence alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,861.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00132122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00035789 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022155 BTC.

About Convergence

Convergence is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,663,854,925 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin.

Convergence Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convergence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convergence using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Convergence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convergence and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.