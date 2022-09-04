Convex CRV Price Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (CVXCRV)

Convex CRV (CVXCRV) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last seven days, Convex CRV has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Convex CRV coin can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00005373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Convex CRV has a market cap of $33.70 million and $13,463.00 worth of Convex CRV was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002520 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001671 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00837526 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015544 BTC.
About Convex CRV
Convex CRV’s total supply is 31,727,030 coins. Convex CRV’s official Twitter account is @ConvexFinance.
