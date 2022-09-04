Convex Finance (CVX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.65 Million

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.31 or 0.00026608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $357.37 million and $6.65 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002516 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001667 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00829977 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015625 BTC.
About Convex Finance
Convex Finance’s total supply is 94,306,104 coins and its circulating supply is 67,348,105 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance.
