Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Given New $365.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $370.00 to $365.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $406.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $406.00.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO opened at $295.53 on Thursday. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $283.03 and a 12 month high of $463.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.05). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.