Copiosa Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $3.50 Million (COP)

Copiosa Coin (COP) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Copiosa Coin has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Copiosa Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Copiosa Coin has a market cap of $3.50 million and $96,821.00 worth of Copiosa Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002526 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001673 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00837388 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015490 BTC.
Copiosa Coin Profile
Copiosa Coin’s official Twitter account is @copiosaofficial.
Copiosa Coin Coin Trading
