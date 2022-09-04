Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.93.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMMC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Shares of CMMC stock opened at C$1.47 on Friday. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.23 and a 12-month high of C$4.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$314.27 million and a P/E ratio of 9.80.

In other news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 262,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.04, for a total transaction of C$536,360.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,899,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,325,229.16.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

