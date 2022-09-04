Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I lifted their price objective on shares of Core Molding Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE CMT opened at $11.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $101.42 million, a PE ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.99. Core Molding Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $14.05.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies ( NYSE:CMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.74 million during the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 3.10%.

(Get Rating)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.