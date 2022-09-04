Cosmos (ATOM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $264.46 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $12.84 or 0.00064661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.68 billion and approximately $264.46 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,860.22 or 0.99986438 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.
- Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001295 BTC.
- Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001610 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001722 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00024621 BTC.
- YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC.
Cosmos Profile
ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.
Cosmos Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
