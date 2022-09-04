Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.32% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 25,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. 47.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVLG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Covenant Logistics Group to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on Covenant Logistics Group to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Insider Activity

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Performance

In other news, Director Robert E. Bosworth sold 10,000 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $334,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,256.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, President Joey B. Hogan sold 4,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $146,256.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 93,558 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,184.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert E. Bosworth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $334,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,256.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,585 shares of company stock worth $2,030,230. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average of $24.44. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.32. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Covenant Logistics Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.10%.

Covenant Logistics Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

