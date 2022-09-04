CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $230.71

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 230.71 ($2.79) and traded as low as GBX 182 ($2.20). CPPGroup shares last traded at GBX 185 ($2.24), with a volume of 10 shares traded.

CPPGroup Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £16.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18,500.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 188.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 230.71.

About CPPGroup

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, Turkey, and internationally. It offers a range of embedded and ancillary real-time assistance products and resolution services, such as card protection; flight disruption and lost luggage; phone and gadgets insurance; livcare and mobile doctor services; OwlDetect, identity protection, personal cyber insurance, and mobile payments protection; extended warranty; and home emergency, as well as business process management services.

