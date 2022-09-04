Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.07.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRARY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.50 ($10.71) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €10.00 ($10.20) to €10.40 ($10.61) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €13.40 ($13.67) to €12.40 ($12.65) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Crédit Agricole Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CRARY stock opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. Crédit Agricole has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.