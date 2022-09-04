Credit Suisse Group Lowers Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Price Target to C$39.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LRCDF opened at $26.81 on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $35.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.12.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.