Credit Suisse Group Raises Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Price Target to 1,100.00

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from 1,080.00 to 1,100.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Coloplast A/S from 1,014.00 to 980.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,023.33.

Coloplast A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS CLPBY opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 0.28. Coloplast A/S has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $18.19.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

