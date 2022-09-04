Credits Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million (CS)

Credits (CS) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, Credits has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Credits coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Credits has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $61,547.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News.

Credits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

