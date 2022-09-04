Critical Comparison: HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) versus CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) and CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and CarGurus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HIVE Blockchain Technologies $211.18 million 1.87 $79.62 million $0.05 95.80 CarGurus $951.37 million 2.38 -$150,000.00 ($1.06) -18.00

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CarGurus. CarGurus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HIVE Blockchain Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 CarGurus 0 3 9 0 2.75

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and CarGurus, as reported by MarketBeat.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.14%. CarGurus has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.44%. Given CarGurus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CarGurus is more favorable than HIVE Blockchain Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and CarGurus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0.57% -0.25% -0.21% CarGurus -0.90% 20.37% 11.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.1% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of CarGurus shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of CarGurus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CarGurus beats HIVE Blockchain Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace. Its marketplace connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers. The company operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom; and the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces as independent brands in the United States and the United Kingdom. CarGurus, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

