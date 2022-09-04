Croma Security Solutions Group (LON:CSSG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $75.54

Shares of Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 75.54 ($0.91) and traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.79). Croma Security Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 68.50 ($0.83), with a volume of 3,077 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 69.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 75.54. The company has a market capitalization of £10.21 million and a P/E ratio of 978.57.

Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Croma Vigilant, Croma Security Systems, and Croma Locksmiths. It offers manned guarding and asset protection services; CCTV security, fire, and alarm systems; locksmithing keys, locks, and safes; and identity management and access control solutions.

