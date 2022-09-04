Crown Price Down 9.1% Over Last Week (CRW)

Crown (CRW) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last week, Crown has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a total market cap of $400,556.50 and $468.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,875.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.64 or 0.00591890 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.94 or 0.00266353 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005117 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00016909 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 30,455,807 coins. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Crown

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

