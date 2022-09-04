Crucible Acquisition (NYSE:CRU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.82

Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.82 and traded as high as $9.90. Crucible Acquisition shares last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 3,490 shares changing hands.

Crucible Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crucible Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Crucible Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Crucible Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $125,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crucible Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crucible Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Crucible Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $212,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crucible Acquisition

Crucible Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the software technology sectors, including business-to-business or business-to-consumer applications, infrastructure software, vertical software, marketplaces, payments, and ecommerce.

