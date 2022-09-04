CryptEx Price Reaches $3.26 on Exchanges (CRX)

CryptEx (CRX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. CryptEx has a total market capitalization of $277,349.32 and $56.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for approximately $3.26 or 0.00016535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,752.09 or 1.00094554 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00064660 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00024750 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker.

Buying and Selling CryptEx

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

