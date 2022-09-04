CRYPTO20 (C20) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.37 Million

CRYPTO20 (C20) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, CRYPTO20 has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. CRYPTO20 has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $16.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CRYPTO20 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,732.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00036286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00132520 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022300 BTC.

About CRYPTO20

CRYPTO20 (CRYPTO:C20) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 40,406,230 coins. CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CRYPTO20’s official message board is medium.crypto20.com. The official website for CRYPTO20 is crypto20.com.

CRYPTO20 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRYPTO20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CRYPTO20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

