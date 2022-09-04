CryptoArt.Ai (CART) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $151,363.19

CryptoArt.Ai (CART) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. CryptoArt.Ai has a total market capitalization of $151,363.19 and $115,861.00 worth of CryptoArt.Ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoArt.Ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CryptoArt.Ai has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoArt.Ai alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,863.56 or 1.00162216 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00064489 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00024709 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005009 BTC.

CryptoArt.Ai Coin Profile

CryptoArt.Ai (CRYPTO:CART) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptoArt.Ai’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,500,000 coins. CryptoArt.Ai’s official Twitter account is @CryptoArt_Ai.

CryptoArt.Ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CarterCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on NovaCoin, with the goal of providing a long-term energy-efficient scrypt-based coin. The official CarterCoin ticker is “CTC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “CART” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoArt.Ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoArt.Ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoArt.Ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoArt.Ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoArt.Ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.