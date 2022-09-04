CryptoBlades (SKILL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $674,325.00

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, CryptoBlades has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. CryptoBlades has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $674,325.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoBlades coin can now be bought for $1.18 or 0.00005934 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002511 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00832369 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015643 BTC.
About CryptoBlades
CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,351 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto.
CryptoBlades Coin Trading
