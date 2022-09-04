CryptoBonusMiles Market Capitalization Hits $179,018.47 (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 103% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market cap of $179,018.47 and $8.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,894.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00036433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00132239 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022117 BTC.

About CryptoBonusMiles

CryptoBonusMiles is a coin. It was first traded on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,088,401 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com. The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

