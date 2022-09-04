CryptoZoon Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.65 Million (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One CryptoZoon coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoZoon has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoZoon has a total market capitalization of $590,435.95 and $2.65 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002521 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00835698 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015581 BTC.
CryptoZoon Coin Profile
CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 737,931,270 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
CryptoZoon Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for CryptoZoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoZoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.