CryptoZoon Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.65 Million (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One CryptoZoon coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoZoon has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoZoon has a total market capitalization of $590,435.95 and $2.65 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00835698 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015581 BTC.

CryptoZoon Coin Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 737,931,270 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CryptoZoon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoZoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoZoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

