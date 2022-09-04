CUBE Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $74.96 Million (ITAMCUBE)

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last seven days, CUBE has traded up 112.6% against the U.S. dollar. CUBE has a total market capitalization of $74.96 million and $483,645.00 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUBE coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000630 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,835.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00036357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00132372 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022184 BTC.

CUBE Coin Profile

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) is a coin. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. CUBE’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel. The official website for CUBE is cubeint.io. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CUBE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

