Cubiex Power (CBIX-P) Hits Market Capitalization of $2,931.72

Cubiex Power (CBIX-P) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Cubiex Power has a market cap of $2,931.72 and approximately $37.00 worth of Cubiex Power was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cubiex Power has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Cubiex Power coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00829104 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015677 BTC.

Cubiex Power Coin Profile

Cubiex Power’s total supply is 55,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,605 coins. Cubiex Power’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports.

Cubiex Power Coin Trading

